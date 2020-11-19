New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus cases started increasing, the Ahmedabad administration on Thursday decided to impose indefinite night curfew in the city. As per updates, the curfew will be imposed from 9 PM to 6 AM in the city till further order. Also Read - After COVID-19 Spike in Delhi, Centre Rushes Probe Teams to Gujarat, Manipur, Rajasthan, Haryana

"As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9pm to 6am. This measure will continue until the COVID-19 situation in the Gujarat improves," the state administration said in an order.

With the Covid cases rapidly increasing in the city, the Ahmedabad administration said adequate number of beds have been made available for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals.

As many as 40 per cent beds in hospitals are still available for coronavirus patients, said Additional Chief Secretary, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed officer on special duty for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad city.

As per Gupta, out of 7,279 beds made available for COVID-19 patients in seven government and 76 designated private hospitals, 2,848 beds, that is 40 per cent, are still available. These include 2,347 beds in government hospitals and 501 beds in designated private hospitals.

The development comes as Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 220 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 46,022. With five more deaths, the fatalities in the district rose to 1,949.

With 221 more recoveries, the number of patients who have been discharged from hospitals rose to 40,753.

The number of micro containment areas in the city also saw a rise with 14 such areas added to the list, taking the total to 100, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.