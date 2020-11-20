New Delhi: Looking at the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Friday announced to close all government and private schools in the state till November 30. Also Read - Delhi Govt Does Not Wish To Shut Any Market, Says Arvind Kejriwal After Meeting Market Associations

"All government and private schools will remain closed in Haryana till November 30 in view of COVID-19 situation," the state government said in an order.

Prior to this, Mumbai had also announced to close all schools till December 31 amid rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The move to close all schools in Haryana came after 150 students at several government schools in Haryana tested positive for COVID-19. The alarming situation had forced authorities to order closure of the educational institutions for a few days.

As per updates, while 91 affected students are from 13 schools in Rewari district, 30 students and 10 teachers of various schools in Jind district too have contracted the infection. Moreover, 34 students and two teachers from Jhajjar district were also found infected with the virus.

Reacting to the situation, State Health Minister Anil Vij said the health department teams will conduct checkups of students and staffers of all schools.

Jind district’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Manjeet Singh said nearly 4,800 random sampling was done in the schools during the past two weeks.

Haryana on Thursday reported 2,212 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 2,09,251, while 20 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,113.

Of the fresh deaths, four were from Hisar, three each from hardest-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad, two each from Rewari, Sirsa and Bhiwani, while one death each was reported from Jind, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Ambala.

Among the districts which reported the biggest spike in cases included Gurgaon (645), Faridabad (489), Hisar (162), Sonipat (130) and Rewari (106).