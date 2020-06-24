New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended lockdown in the state till July 31. Issuing an order, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee restricted train and metro services in the state till July-end. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: State Restricts Inter-district Travel Till June 30, E-Passes Needed For Movement of People

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken during an all-party meeting called by Banerjee to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Sources said the Chief Minister personally called up all the opposition leaders, requesting them to attend the meeting.

Banerjee had called up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Dilip Ghosh, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and senior Congress leaders from Bengal.

The development comes as 11 more people on Tuesday succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the toll due to the disease to 580, while 370 fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 14,728.

The state health department said that the new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kolkata (81), North 24 Parganas (55), Howrah (49), Dakshin Dinajpur (36), South 24 Parganas (28) and Malda (26).

However, the discharge rate in West Bengal improved to 62.58 per cent after 531 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday.

Prior to the announcement of lockdown extension, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday had said that all state-run and state-aided schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till July 31.

Giving further details, he had said that there will be no change in the functioning of these institutions. “It is just that the regular classes will now remain suspended till July 31, instead of June 30,” he added.