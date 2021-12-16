Omicron Variant Latest News Today: As the Omicron cases continued to rise in the state, the Kerala government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines and made it mandatory for all coming from abroad to undergo self-quarantine. Addressing a press conference, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said self-quarantine will be strictly followed by all coming from abroad. The move from the state government comes after a person coming from a non-high risk country tested positive for the Omicron variant.Also Read - Kerala Omicron Threat: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Issues Orders | Check Important Details Here

"Everyone has to strictly follow the self-quarantine norms and avoid social interactions, crowded places, theatres and malls," the minister said in a high level meeting.

Full list of guidelines:

The health minister also added that people under self-isolation should wear an N-95 mask if they go out. She also said that such persons should observe if they have any symptoms and if they show symptoms, they should immediately quarantine themselves and inform the health workers.

On Wednesday night, Kerala Health Minister Veena George had confirmed that four more persons, including three women, have tested positive for Omicron.

Of these, two women were the wife (38) and mother-in-law (67) of the 39-year-old man who was the first one in the state to test positive for the new variant. He and his wife had recently returned from the UK.

Of the remaining two, the woman (22) was a native of Thiruvananthapuram and the 37-year-old man, from Ernakulam, had come back from Congo recently.

In the meeting it was also decided that samples of persons coming from high-risk nations, of those coming from other countries who test COVID positive in random tests and of those who test positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with people from above two categories, would be sent for genetic testing.

Another decision taken in the meeting was to strengthen the vaccination process for which a special drive would be organised on Friday and Saturday, the release said and added that those who have not been vaccinated should get the jabs immediately.

It must be noted that the Omicron variant was first detected in Bengaluru with two people testing positive for it comprising a South African national of Indian origin and a doctor.