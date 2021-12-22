Omicron in India: Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID situation. The development comes a day after India’s Omicron tally crossed 200-mark with Maharashtra and Delhi recording 54 and 57 cases of the new variant respectively. Officials have said that 11 states and union territories have detected Omicron cases so far—Telangana registered 24 cases, Rajasthan 18, Karnataka 19, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 14, Andhra Pradesh (2), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1) infections.Also Read - Restrictions Return in Several States as India's Omicron Tally Breaches 200-Mark | Full List

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also issued specific guidelines asking states to clamp a few restrictions including the imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages in districts reporting high positivity rates. “Based on current scientific evidence, the variant of concern (VOC), Omicron, is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level,” said Bhushan’s letter, calling for “prompt and focused” decisions by all authorities.

Here are the key points in this big story