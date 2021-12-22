Omicron in India: Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID situation. The development comes a day after India’s Omicron tally crossed 200-mark with Maharashtra and Delhi recording 54 and 57 cases of the new variant respectively. Officials have said that 11 states and union territories have detected Omicron cases so far—Telangana registered 24 cases, Rajasthan 18, Karnataka 19, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 14, Andhra Pradesh (2), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1) infections.Also Read - Restrictions Return in Several States as India's Omicron Tally Breaches 200-Mark | Full List
Earlier on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also issued specific guidelines asking states to clamp a few restrictions including the imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages in districts reporting high positivity rates. “Based on current scientific evidence, the variant of concern (VOC), Omicron, is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level,” said Bhushan’s letter, calling for “prompt and focused” decisions by all authorities.
Here are the key points in this big story
- Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14 cases.
- Amid the Omicron scare, several states and UTs have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of ‘highly transmissible’ variant. Read state-wise restrictions here
- Second Omicron case detected in Andhra Pradesh. “A 39-yr-old woman who came from Kenya to Chennai, & then traveled to Tirupati, tested positive for Covid on Dec 12. Her sample sent for genome sequencing declared Omicron positive today. Her family members tested negative”, said the Andhra Pradesh government.
- The World Health Organization has urged people to cancel their holiday plans to protect public health. “An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled,” said WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, adding that “difficult decisions” must be made.
- In a series of tweets, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates informed that he has canceled most of his holiday plans as his close friends are increasingly being infected with the Covid-19 virus.
- Bill Gates also warned that humanity “could be entering the worst part of the pandemic” as the Omicron variant spreads fast across the globe, stressing that Omicron will “hit home for all of us”.
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on the world to pull together to end the Covid-19 pandemic within the next year. He also asked the governments to exercise maximum caution in the coming weeks and avoid events with large gatherings.
- As per WHO, Omicron has now been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to three days in areas with community transmission.
- “The new variant is not more severe than the Delta variant, but is possibly more contagious and resistant to vaccines”, said WHO.