New Delhi: At a time when many parts of the country are raising their hands against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, which was last week approved by president Ram Nath Kovind, an organisation of Kashmiri migrant pundits named as Panun Kashmir on Sunday welcomed the CAA and said that the country stands wholeheartedly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The passing of CAB by the Parliament is a resolve to ensure complete politico-cultural decolonisation of India. Decolonising Indian mind is a critical necessity for national integration,” Panun Kashmir Convener Agnishekhar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Appreciating the move from the Centre, the organisation stated that the decision of the Central government to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan is a monumental decision of Modi government.

Panun Kashmir Convener Agnishekhar also said that the move will address the mutilations inflicted on Hindus during the colonial enslavement.

He also stated that the country from the time of independence has chosen to remain a mute bystander to the genocidal attrition unleashed on Hindus left behind in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

“State of India for long had been functioning as a neutral or hostile entity towards the historical and civilisational responsibilities of the nation of India. Congress regimes had converted state of India into an instrument to wage war on the historical and civilisational identity of the nation of India,” Agnishekhar further stated.

The statement from the Kashmiri pundit organisation comes at a time when the national capital is witnessing an uproar with protesters setting DTC buses on fire. As per updates, three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses have been set ablaze by protesters near Bharat Nagar.

To bring the situation under control, one fire tender has rushed to the spot and two firemen have been injured in the incident.