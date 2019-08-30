New Delhi: Indian and Pakistani officials on Friday will hold a technical meeting at Zero Point on the border to discuss the Kartarpur Corridor project. Pakistan has said that it will go ahead with the cross-border Kartarpur Corridor project, to be opened in November for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Notably, the meeting comes at a time when Islamabad has escalated tensions with India by announcing that it has test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile, warning that it might close its airspace for India.

Reacting on reports that Pakistan is mulling options to shut its airspace for Indian flights entirely, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “What we understand is perhaps there were certain sectors which were temporarily closed, there have been NOTAM (A notice to airmen) which were issued that too for a certain period. There has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace.”

Hitting out at Pakistan’s human rights minister for writing a letter to the United Nations over Kashmir dispute, Kumar said, “The letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written. Don’t want to give credence to it by reacting.”

In a seven-page letter, Mazari said an Indian Cultural Forum went on a fact-finding mission to Jammu and Kashmir between August 9-13 and highlighted serious shortages of medicine and other basic necessities there after the August 5 lockdown. The team also highlighted incidences of targetting of civilians with pellet guns, and cited the case of a Rising Kashmir graphic designer who reportedly received 172 pellet injuries.

Furthermore, while addressing a presser, Kumar, yesterday said that New Delhi strongly condemns the recent statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India. “These are very irresponsible statements,” he added.