New Delhi: At a time when the BJP and the Congress have locked horns over the hate speech rules of Facebook, the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology is scheduled to meet the representatives from the social media giant on September 2. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a notification in this regard. Also Read - Row Over Facebook: BJP MPs Write to LS Speaker, Seek Tharoor's Removal From Parliamentary Panel

As per updates, the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology will discuss the issue of alleged misuse of platforms in the wake of claims that the US firm did not apply hate-speech rules to certain BJP politicians. Also Read - Facebook Employees Write Letter to Leadership, Demand Social-media Platform to Acknowledge & Denounce 'Anti-Muslim Bigotry'

According to the agenda of the committee’s September 2 meeting, the Parliamentary standing committee on Information Technology will hear the views of the representatives of Facebook on the subject ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space. Also Read - Row Over Facebook: BJP MP Moves Privilege Motion Against Tharoor, Rahul For Spreading Fake News, 'Hatred'

Besides representatives of Facebook, the committee will also meet the representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to discuss on the same subject.

Earlier in the day, two BJP MPs – Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking removal of Shashi Tharoor as the panel’s head, alleging that the Congress leader was using the platform for a political agenda.

After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, party member Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Thursday wrote a letter Lok Sabha Speaker against Shashi Tharoor for speaking in public about his intention to summon Facebook officials without discussing the matter first in the parliamentary committee.

“Issuing statements as to who would be summoned and what would be the agenda of the meeting is absolutely uncalled for and is violative of the procedures of the Lok Sabha. The proclivity of the IT committee chairman to speak to media first undermines the functioning of the committee members and the committee itself,” Rathore said.

Notably, Rathore is also a member of the committee which Tharoor heads. He said he has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard.

Nishikant Dubey in the letter to Speaker alleged that speaking in ‘Spencerian’ English with a foreign accent does not give freedom to an individual to not only disregard the glorious parliamentary institutions/organs to meet his own political ambitions but also to abuse our constitution.

On Wednesday, Dubey and Tharoor have filed breach of privilege notices against each other after a war of words broke out on Twitter over the Congress leader’s remarks on summoning the Facebook India executives.

The whole controversy erupted after a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed that Facebook refused to apply hate speech rules to certain ruling party politicians.

(With inputs from PTI)