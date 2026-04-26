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Amid severe heatwave, Indias peak power demand touches record high of 256.11 GW; Will rise even further

Amid severe heatwave, India’s peak power demand touches record high of 256.11 GW; Will rise even further

Officials noted that electricity demand remained relatively low during early April due to a dip in temperatures caused by unseasonal rains; however, it has witnessed a rapid surge in recent days.

India’s peak power demand soars to record high of 256.11 GW (IANS File Photo)

New Delhi: According to data compiled by the Ministry of Power, the peak electricity demand in India reached a record high of 256.11 GW on Saturday, driven by severe heatwave conditions prevailing across the country. This surge compelled both domestic and commercial consumers to increase their usage of air conditioners and other cooling devices.

Peak Electricity Demand Surpasses Previous Day’s Consumption

On Saturday, the peak electricity demand surpassed the previous day’s consumption of 252.07 GW—which itself had been an all-time high. Senior officials stated that the country’s power generation capacity was sufficient to meet this demand, thereby eliminating the need for any power cuts.

Experts anticipate that electricity demand will rise even further. The Ministry of Power estimates that it will reach 270 GW during the current summer season.

Continuous Rise In Temperatures

Officials noted that electricity demand remained relatively low during early April due to a dip in temperatures caused by unseasonal rains; however, it has witnessed a rapid surge in recent days. Specifically, a continuous rise in temperatures since mid-April has triggered a massive spike in power consumption.

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Heightened Risk Of Heatwaves

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in several regions have risen by 5 degrees Celsius or more above normal levels, signaling a heightened risk of heatwaves in certain parts of the country.

Severe Heatwave Conditions Across India: IMD

The IMD has issued a warning regarding severe heatwave conditions across the entire country spanning the period from April to June 2026. The North Indian-Gangetic Plains, Central India, and the eastern coastal states are expected to experience a higher-than-normal incidence of heatwaves. Temperatures in many regions could exceed 45 degrees Celsius, and high humidity levels are expected to further exacerbate the risk to human life.

Precautionary Measures

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are all expected to experience severe heatwave conditions during the months of April, May, and June. Even in late April, heatwave conditions are being observed in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.

Excessive heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly for children, the elderly and outdoor workers. People have been advised to stay hydrated by drinking as much water as possible, even if they do not feel thirsty.

They have also been urged to avoid outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours and to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that does not absorb heat and allows for air circulation.

(With IANS inputs)

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