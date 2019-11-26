New Delhi: Amid the high-voltage drama that unfolded on Monday evening with 162 MLAs of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance taking a pledge at the ‘Show of Strength’ gathering at a hotel in Mumbai over the government formation in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday deliver its final verdict on the political issue.

The top court bench comprising justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test in the assembly to prove the majority.

The development comes after the apex court on Monday said it will pass an order at 10:30 AM on Tuesday on the issue of floor test for the Maharashtra government which was challenged by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Supreme Court hearing

During the hearing by the top court bench, the Sena-Congress-NCP combine urged the apex court bench to order a floor test either on Monday or for Tuesday, the Maharashtra BJP, on the other hand, said that apex court cannot direct Governor BS Koshyari to initiate the floor test within 24 hours as the reasonable time to carry out a floor test is ideally seven days.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing for Devendra Fadnavis in the top court, handed over an original letter of Governor inviting Fadnavis to form the government.

During the hearing, Mehta said the BJP had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form the government and asked for 2-3 days to file a reply to the Congress-NCP-Sena’s plea.

“The Governor of Maharashtra was not supposed to conduct a roving and fishing inquiry to ascertain which party had the numbers to form the government,” Mehta told the top court.

Appearing for Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, senior advocate Maninder Singh told the bench that the Governor had rightly invited Fadnavis to form the government.

On the other hand, appearing for the Sena, senior advocate Kapil Sibal referred to a presser of the three parties where Uddhav Thackeray was declared the combine’s CM face in Maharashtra.

‘Show of Strength’ gathering at Grand Hyatt

Earlier on Monday evening, the leaders of the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena gathered at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai in an unprecedented move to prove that they have the support of 162 MLAs to form the government in Maharashtra. The 162 MLAs, present in the event, even pledged not to do anything which will benefit the BJP.

What Sharad Pawar said?

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addressed the gathering of MLAs at the hotel and said there will be no problem in proving the majority of the alliance on the day of the floor test in the assembly.

“There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any order. On the day of the floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra,” Sharad Pawar said.

What Uddhav Thackeray said?

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was the chief ministerial candidate from the alliance trio, said the fight of the alliance is not just for the power, but for ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

“Our fight is not just for power, but our fight is for ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The more you try to break us, the more we will unite,” he told the MLAs.

Apart from the 162 MLAs, other prominent leaders, who were present in the event, include Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad (all Nationalist Congress Party), Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Sanjay Raut, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, and Mallikarjuna Kharge.