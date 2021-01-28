New Delhi: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal on Thursday moved a resolution against the Centre to withdraw the three contentious farm laws. The resolution comes amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ heard outside the state Assembly where utter chaos. Speaking on the move, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP was “burning the entire country like Lanka Kand of Ramayana”. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates Today: Ghazipur Border Closed, Heavy Traffic Near Vikas Marg | Check List of Routes Closed

“BJP always maligns every agitation as terrorist activity. The laws are totally anti-farmer. They pushed it (in Parliament) using brute force. We will not accept farmers being branded as traitors,” Banerjee said amid a protest by BJP MLAs. Also Read - Ghazipur Border Closed After Police Try to Remove Protesting Farmers, Traffic Snarls on Delhi-UP Route

Earlier on January 23, Banerjee had declined to speak after the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan was raised from a section of the audience just before she was to address the programme in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had said such an “insult” was unacceptable. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Haryana Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in 3 Districts Till Friday

The Congress had supported Banerjee saying that raising slogans in this way is an insult to the chief minister, while the CPI(M) described the incident as “disgraceful to the state”.

It must be noted that five non-BJP-ruled states including Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi have already passed resolutions against the Centre’s agriculture laws, that have lead to massive agitation at Delhi borders where thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for more than two months.