New Delhi: With an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress top brass, including interim president Sonia Gandhi is reportedly holding another meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor at 10 Janpath on Tuesday. This is the third meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Prashant Kishor in the last four days amid speculation that the poll strategist may join the Congress. The first meeting took place on April 16 while the second was held on Monday, April 18. Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, AK Antony, Ambika Soni and Randeep Surjewala are also attending the crucial meeting. Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that two more such meetings are scheduled in the coming days. These meetings are also taking place in the backdrop of Congress' poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections this year.

Congress’ Strategy For 2024 General Elections

Congress veteran Venugopal said that Kishor had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 General elections. Kishor is learned to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections. On being asked about Kishor's role in the party, Venugopal asserted that the role of the political strategist will be known within a week.

Sources told ANI that Kishor, in his presentation, suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.