New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Jharkhand government on Thursday banned the consumption of all types of tobacco products at public places in the entire state.

Issuing an order, the state government asked all not to consume tobacco products at public places until the cases come to zero in the state.

The move from the Hemant Soren government was taken as the state reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 10.

Jharkhand bans consumption of all types of tobacco products at public places in the entire state, in view of rising #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/H0wLw6A0OD — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

As per updates, 56 fresh cases of the viral infection were reported during the day taking the total caseload of the state to 1,895.

With 30 more people recovering from the disease, the total number of patients cured stood at 1,151. The state now has 734 active cases. Of the total cases reported in Jharkhand so far, 1,536 were migrant workers.

The state health department bulletin stated that the East Singhbhum district has 220 active COVID-19 cases followed by Simdega with 108.