New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 2.8 lakh-mark, the ICMR on Thursday said that the country is not in Community Transmission phase and the recovery rate is 49.21%.

Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the recovery rate in the country is 49.21%. He said the number of patients recovered at present exceeds the number of active patients in the country.

On the other hand, the ICMR said that over 0.73 per cent of the population in 83 districts where a sero-survey was conducted had evidence of past exposure to coronavirus infection.

“We found that about 0.73% of the population in these 15 districts showed a prevalence of past exposure to infection. It means that lockdown measures were successful in keeping it low and preventing rapid spread,” Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR, said in the press meet.