Coronavirus Latest News: Even as the Union Home Ministry has issued unlock guidelines, a number of states on Friday decided to impose either night curfew or Section 144 in certain cities to keep a check on the coronavirus cases. The move was taken as these states witnessed a spike in the covid cases soon after Diwali was over.

The development comes a day after the Central government rushed high-level teams to districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur which were reporting high number of COVID-19 cases. These teams were sent to support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

On Friday states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat took strict measures in their respective localities to contain the spread of the virus.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday decided to impose night curfew in five cities such as Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha from Saturday. Issuing an order, the state government said the curfew will be in force from 10 PM to 6 AM.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to review the COVID-19 situation after a spurt in infection cases, especially in Indore and Bhopal.

During the meeting, Chouhan dismissed reports that his government planned to reimpose lockdown to control the coronavirus outbreak.

During the review meeting, Chouhan said that night curfew can be implemented and small containment areas will be created in cities that witness a rise in infection cases, though essential services will not be affected under such circumstances.

At this time, schools from Class I to VIII will remain closed till further orders, while students of Classes IX to XII and colleges can attend as per the current directives.

Gujarat: The Gujarat government on Friday took strict measures and decided to impose night curfew in Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities from Saturday.

The announcement came as a 57-hour-long weekend curfew came into effect from 9 PM in Ahmedabad city, which will end at 6 AM on November 23. The government has already announced a night curfew in Ahmedabad from November 23.

Issuing the order, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced curfew between 9PM and 6AM in Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara cities from Saturday.

As many as 305 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Ahmedabad city alone in the last 24 hours on Friday. It was followed by 205 new cases in Surat city, 116 in Vadodara and 83 in Rajkot city.

Across the state, 1,420 new cases were reported on Friday. On Thursday, Gujarat had added 1,340 cases, while on November 12, it had reported 1,120 cases.

Rajasthan: Taking preventive measures, the Rajasthan government on Friday announced that restrictions will be reimposed under Section 144 from Saturday.

Announcing the order, the Ashok Gehlot government said powers have been given to all district magistrates to bring back the prohibitions under Section 144 across all districts of Rajasthan. The order further stated that the District Magistrate can impose Section 144 for a longer period only after consulting the state government.

Rajasthan on Friday recorded 14 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 2,130. The state also reported 2,762 new cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 2,37,699 in Rajasthan and out of these, 20,923 are under treatment.

PM Modi reviews vaccination strategy: At this critical juncture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy in which issues like prioritisation of population groups and tech platform for rolling out vaccine for the coronavirus were discussed.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the meeting discussed important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement.

“Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs (health care workers), cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out,” he said.