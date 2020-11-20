New Delhi: Hours after sending high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to monitor the fight against coronavirus, the Central government is now considering sending Central teams to other states that are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases. Also Read - Delhi Hotel Booked After Wedding Party With Over 50 Guests

Notably, Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan are the five states which are seeing increased number of coronavirus cases and have reported manximum number of cases in last 24 hours.

The move from the Centre comes after India's coronavirus caseload crossed 90 lakh. World's second-worst-hit, India has now also registered more than 1.32 lakh deaths from the deadly virus.

As part of the preventive measure and plan, the Centre has asked the state governments to increase testing levels to track patients who may have been undetected or missed out.

The Centre on Thursday had sent high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur where they will visit districts reporting high number of COVID-19 cases and support efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases.

Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is leading the three-member team bound for Harayana; Niti Aayog member (health), VK Paul, is heading the Rajasthan team; NCDC Director, SK Singh, will be leading the Gujarat team; while Additional DDG, Directorate General of Health Services, L Swasticharan, is heading the Manipur team.

During their visit, these Central teams will guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow-up.