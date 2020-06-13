New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Also Read - Indians Extensively Searched For COVID-19 Vaccine on Google in The Month of May, Read Deets

The meeting comes in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus in Delhi which reached 36,000 so far. Further, the pandemic claimed more than 1,200 lives in the capital.

"Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah and Health Minister, @drharshvardhan to hold meeting with @LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Shah's office tweeted.

Notably, this will be second meeting of Arvind Kejriwal with Amit Shah within a week. In the earlier meeting, Kejriwal had sought assistance for the worsening Coronavirus situation in the capital. "Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation.," the Delhi CM had tweeted.

While he agreed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order overruling his government’s decisions on coronavirus, Kejriwal had asserted that the capital city will require at least 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming in from other states for treatment.