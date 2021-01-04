New Delhi: Amid the ongoing border tension between New Delhi and Beijing on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, China has reportedly deployed tanks in front of Indian posts. Also Read - Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Suspiciously 'Disappears' Amid Conflict with Chinese President Xi Jinping

The exclusive video accessed by Zee News shows that China has deployed 30-35 tanks opposite Rezang La, Rechin la and Mukhosri locations. These hights were captured by Indian Army on August 29-30. These tanks are positioned against Indian positions. These tanks are light in weight and made using modern technology.

This comes days after India and China agreed to continue work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction points along the LAC at the 'earliest'.

Notably, both the countries have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few months to resolve the standoff. However, no concrete breakthrough has been achieved so far.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had held talks in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) conclave.

At the meeting, a five-point agreement was reached that included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management, and steps to restore peace along the LAC.