New Delhi: Amid unprecedented recent tensions in ties, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey his best wishes on India's 74th Independence Day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said.

Additionally, the MEA said, PM Oli congratulated PM Modi on India's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"PM Modi received a telephone call today from Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. PM Oli greeted the government and people of India on 74th Independence Day and also conveyed congratulations for India's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council", the MEA statement said.

Notably, in June, India was elected to the UNSC for an eighth term as a non-permanent member. It secured 184 out of 192 votes in the process, a fact that was highlighted by PM Modi in his address to the nation today.

The MEA statement further noted that that the two leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the countries, adding that PM Modi offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for his telephone call and recalled the civilisational and cultural links that India and Nepal share”, the statement concluded.

Earlier today, as the nation celebrated the 74th Independence Day, the Nepal PM had tweeted: “Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India”.