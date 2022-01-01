New Delhi: With experts across the globe suggesting that omicron strain, the highly transmissible new variant of coronavirus that causes less severe illness than the delta strain, India has become cautiously optimistic that the milder variant could replace its deadly predecessor that claimed so many lives across the globe, preventing serious disruptions of the economy.Also Read - Omicron’s New Year’s Cocktail: Sorrow, Fear, Hope For 2022

Citing official sources, Times of India reported that though the country is preparing to tend to patients needing hospital care, due to cumulatively higher number of cases, evidence provided by domestic and global studies shows that India's expanding vaccination coverage and hybrid immunity is delivering a high level of protection against the viral disease.

Reportedly, the presence of Omicron stain in genome-sequenced samples of total daily cases in the country has crossed 50 per cent, which shows that the strain is replacing the Delta variant rapidly to become the dominant strain in India. Around 80 per cent of coronavirus cases reported among international arrivals are also of Omicron, suggesting the variants is becoming dominant across the world. However, with most cases found in the country during mandatory checkups on arrival and later while tracing their contacts suggest that the latest viral infection is often asymptomatic.

Government sources told Times of India that it is being studied if the pandemic is moving towards “endemicity” by becoming a milder ailment with Omicron replacing the Delta variant in the country, following which infections may not warrant shutdowns that derail a nascent economic recovery.

Omicron, first detected from southern Africa in late November, has become dominant in several countries, including the US and the UK, outpacing the previously dominant Delta variant, which was considered the dominant strain in many countries until recently.

While Omicron is known to cause only mild disease, Delta has been more lethal, leading to increased hospitalisation with a drop in oxygen levels, pneumonia, and death.

Recently, a White House press briefing on Covid, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top health advisor of US, also said, “All indications point to a lesser severity of omicron versus delta.” However, he added, “The risk of severe disease from any circulating variant, including Omicron is much, much higher for the unvaccinated…And so, adults and children who are eligible, get vaccinated, and vaccinated people, get boosted when eligible.”

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s study of countries with a high number of cases also indicates that daily fatality rate is higher in countries with lower vaccine coverage.

India has already vaccinated 42 per cent of its population, by administering both doses to 65 per cent of its eligible population and single dose to nearly 90 per cent of it, which is a significantly higher number of vaccinated population.