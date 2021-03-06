Coronavirus in India: Amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the Central government on Saturday sent high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to asses situation there. Issuing a statement, the Centre said that the health teams are being deployed to assist State Health Departments in coronavirus surveillance, control and containment measures. Also Read - Coronavirus in Punjab: Night Curfew Imposed in Jalandhar From Today | Essential Services Allowed

According to the Health Ministry, the high-level team to Maharashtra will be led by P Ravindran, Sr CMO, Disaster Management Cell, MOHFW. While the public health team to Punjab will be led by S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, it said. Also Read - Good News For SBI, Canara Bank And United India Employees! These Companies to Reimburse Corona Vaccine Cost | Details Here

The central teams will brief chief secretary/secretary (health) on their observations and remedial measures to be undertaken by the respective state health authorities. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Heading Towards Second Lockdown? Over 10,000 Corona Cases Reported in Single-Day

Moreover, the central health teams will visit the (COVID-19) hotspot areas in the states and ascertain reasons for the surge in cases. The ministry said that there are 6,661 active coronavirus cases in Punjab and 90,055 cases in Maharashtra.

Part of its efforts to strengthen the initiatives of various state and Union territory (UT) governments for COVID management, the government has been deputing central teams from time to time to visit various states/UTs. These teams interact with the state and UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any. The reports of central teams are shared with the states for further follow up action, it added.

In the meantime, the Centre said the effective strategy of “test, track and treat” has yielded results at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic as it reminded to the states that are witnessing a high active caseload.

As per updates, 8 states and union territories – Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh – have been told to increase testing, contact tracing and accelerate vaccination for priority groups in the worst-hit districts.

Notably, 63 districts in the eight states and union territories “continue to be of concern as these districts are seeing a decrease in total tests being conducted, low share of RT-PCR tests, increase in weekly positivity and low number of contact tracing of the COVID positive cases.