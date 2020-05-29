New Delhi: As death toll related to Coronavirus continued to mount in the national capital, the Delhi government gave a nod to the use of wood to cremate bodies of confirmed and suspected patients. Now, the four crematoriums run by the civic bodies in Delhi are using wood for disposing the bodies of Coronavirus patients. Also Read - Fans Will be Allowed to Attend Football Matches in Russia Once League Resumes

The move was necessitated because only two of the six CNG-run furnaces were running and bodies of Covid patients were piling up with crematoriums returning them because they were unable to take the load, Hindustan Times said in a report.

This was not permitted earlier in the fear of possible spread of the infection.

Further, directions have issued regarding providing protective personal equipment (PPE) kits to civic staff working at cremation ghats.

Delhi has, so far, reported a toatl of 16, 281 cases and 316 deaths.

Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus cases surpassed 1.65 lakh on Friday, after the country registered over 7,400 fresh cases in a biggest single-day spike so far. Besides, the number of fatalities also continued to surge. According to the Health Ministry data, 175 people lost their lives on Thursday, the third highest number of deaths in a single day. The death toll due to the dreaded virus inched close to 5,000– 4,706 to be specific