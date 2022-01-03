New Delhi: In view of continuous rise of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the government of India on Monday suspended the biometric attendance for government officials and employees with immediate effect, till further orders, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. Taking to Twitter, the Minister said decision was taken in the interest of safety and health of the government employees.Also Read - All Govt Offices to Resume Biometric Attendance of Employees from Today

“IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT by DoPT: Keeping in view the rise in COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders,” tweeted the Minister. Also Read - Govt To Resume Biometric Attendance For Employees Of All Level From November 8

decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees. 2/2 #DoPT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 3, 2022

The Union government resumed biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8, 2021, after employees were previously exempted from biometric attendance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

India reported a sharp surge of 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths on Monday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

The country’s active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582. This accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases which is currently at 0.42 per cent.