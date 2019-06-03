Patna: After speculations of a rift between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Cabinet berth, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi attended an iftar party, on Monday, hosted by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

There have been media reports that, a day earlier, no leader from JD(U) and BJP attended the iftar hosted by each camp.

Nitish Kumar, on Sunday, in a move to expand the Bihar cabinet, inducted eight JD(U) legislators and offered just one seat to the alliance partner, BJ(P). Sushil Kumar said that the party will decide about the offered seat in future.

“Vacancies from JDU quota in the cabinet were empty so JD(U) leaders were inducted, there is no issue with BJP, everything is fine,” Nitish stated after the expansion of his Cabinet.

Earlier, on May 30, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Modi government, JD(U) decided not to be a part of the Cabinet stating that it would not accept the only one ministerial berth which will be nothing more than symbolic representation.

“They (Bharatiya Janata Party) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need the Cabinet berth,” Kumar had said.

The JD(U) chief, who later attended PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, said, “It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together and there is no confusion.”