New Delhi/Karachi: Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria left Islamabad on Saturday, days after Pakistan announced that it will be cutting ties with New Delhi in the backdrop of Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution (Which grants special status to Jammu and Kasmir).

As per the Zee Media sources, Bisaria will be arriving in India via Doha on a flight. All Indian High Commission Officials and officers bid farewell to him at India house prior to his departure.

Last week, Pakistan had announced that it will be’downgrading’ diplomatic ties with India and had expelled Indian envoy.

An official statement from the Pakistan Government read, “Pursuant to the decision of the National Security Committee today, Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan. The Indian Government has also been informed that Pakistan won’t be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India.”

India has called the move unilateral for which Islamabad did not consult New Delhi. “The action taken by Pakistan is unilateral. weather its Samjahuta express, trade relations, asking us to withdraw high commission, this has been done without consulting us,” Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kamar had said.

India, in a measured response to Pakistan’s knee jerk reaction, has urged Islamabad to reconsider its decisions.

“We have regretted the steps which they have announced. Our sense is whatever is being announced by Pakistan is to present a very alarming picture of our bilateral relations”, Raveesh Kumar added.

With inputs from Sidhant Sibal/Anas Mallick (Zee Media)