New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and Mohammed Bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (UAE), wishing them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and discussing with them the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Eid Mubarak: Greetings Pour in From Political Circle as President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Wishes

Today, PM Modi tweeted: “Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh, a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India’s continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time.” Also Read - Coronavirus: PM Modi Speaks to Sri Lankan President, Assures All Possible Support From India

Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh, a happy & prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. We discussed the impact of cyclone Amphan and the present COVID-19 situation. Reiterated India’s continued support to Bangladesh in this challenging time. Also Read - Rs 1000 Cr For West Bengal, 500 Crore For Odisha: PM Modi Announces Aid For Cyclone Amphan Ravaged States — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

“Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness Mohammed Bin Zayed and the friendly people of UAE. Thanked him for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in UAE. India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the COVID-19 challenge,” he said in another tweet.

Notably, the Prime Minister’s discussion with the two leaders comes two days after he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as well as Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

PM Modi’s outreach comes at a time India is experiencing tensions with three of its neighbours-China, Pakistan and Nepal. Among these three, it is China with whom India is currently involved in a military faceoff in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops are reported to have intruded in India’s territory but the Indian Army too, has strengthened its numbers there to respond to any more aggressive move by the Chinese.

The current tensions follow a series of skirmishes between the troops of the two countries.