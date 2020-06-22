New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, which have only escalated after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers-including a Colonel-by the Chinese at Galwan Valley Monday last, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today left for a three-day visit to Russia to attend its grand Victory Day Parade in capital Moscow. Also Read - People of PoK Will Demand to be Part of India: Rajnath Singh

Before he left, the Defence Minister tweeted: “Leaving for Moscow on a three-day visit. The visit to Russia will give me an opportunity to hold talks on ways to further deepen the India-Russia defence and strategic partnership.”

“I shall also be attending the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow,” he added.

Notably, the Victory Day Parade is held annually to commemorate the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the said Soviet win and will also see participation in the parade by the Indian Armed Forces.

The 75-member Indian military contingent is already in the Russian capital. Its marching contingent will be led by a Major-rank officer of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment.

Armed forces personnel of a total of 11 countries, including India, as well as China, will be marching at the parade, which was scheduled to take place on May 9 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.