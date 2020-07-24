New Delhi: In Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, coastal areas of which have been put under a ‘triple lockdown’ till July 28 after confirmation by the state government of community transmission there, the city corporation mayor on Friday went under self-quarantine after seven councillors tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Triple Lockdown Imposed in Coastal Areas of Thiruvananthapuram Till July 28, Movement of People Prohibited

Notably, K Sreekumar of the state’s ruling CPI(M) is the current mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation (TMC). He was elected to the post in November 2019.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 17 admitted that commuity transmission has started in ‘some areas of Thiruvananthapuram’, a day after which the triple lockdown was imposed in the city’s coastal areas till July 28.

The city was first put under triple lockdown from July 6-13. However, it was later extended by a week.

On Thursday, Kerala registered a spike of over 1,000 cases for the first time, with 1,038 new cases being recorded on the day, taking the state’s tally to over 15,000. Of the new cases, nearly 76% (75.62) were through local transmission. Of the state’s overall number of cases, over 65% are through local contacts; however, in Thiruvananthapuram, this rate is a worrying 94.4%.