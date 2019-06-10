New Delhi: Amid ongoing rift with CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary Priyanka Vadra on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu mentioned that he has submitted a letter to Rahul Gandhi, apprising him of the “situation”. If reports are to be believed, the letter is about the ongoing tussle in the Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh.

He also shared a picture in which he is seen standing with Congress chief at his right and Priyanka Vadra at his left. Sonia Gandhi’s close confidante Ahmed Patel also seen in the picture.

Met the congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation ! pic.twitter.com/ZcLW0rr8r3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 10, 2019

Sidhu’s meeting with Congress high command comes days after he was stripped of his key ministerial portfolio and given power and new and renewable energy sources department in rejig. However, he has yet not taken the charge of his new assignment yet.