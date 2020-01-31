New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over the date of the execution of the four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape, Pawan Jallad, the third-generation hangman from the Meerut Prison, has arrived in Tihar Jail on Thursday, two days ahead of the scheduled execution on February 1.

According to reports, he will be staying on the jail premises and check the strength of the rope and other related things on Friday.

However, the execution is likely to be postponed again as Vinay, one of the accused, has filed a mercy petition before the President on Wednesday. The execution was scheduled to take place on January 22 but got postponed as another convict’s mercy plea was pending before the President. According to prison rules, execution can take place only 14 days after a mercy plea is rejected by the President.

Meanwhile, the lawyer has moved a Delhi court seeking a stay order on the scheduled execution of the convicts. In the petition, the lawyer claimed that according to the Delhi Prison rules, none of the four convicts in the same crime can be hanged till the last convict has exhausted all legal options including the mercy petition. The plea was mentioned before Special Judge A K Jain who said it will be heard on Friday.

In a parallel development, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, another convict.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road. She was flown to a hospital in Singapore where she died.