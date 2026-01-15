Home

News

Amid unrest, India plans rescue mission for stranded citizens in Iran, first flight to flyout on...

Amid unrest, India plans rescue mission for stranded citizens in Iran, first flight to flyout on…

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), nearly 10,000 citizens of India are stuck in Iran.

Representational Image

After India’s advisory to leave Iran came on Thursday, the first flight of Indian citizens is scheduled for tomorrow, i.e., January 16. The flight will come all the way from Tehran and reach New Delhi tomorrow. This comes after the unrest in Iran due to the anti-government protests in all its provinces. The first batch will comprise the students of Golestan University and some from Shahid Beheshti University, University of Medical Science, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences. This means that the first batch of students from Iran will reach India tomorrow on the flight.

Official notification of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association

The official notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) read, “All students have been duly registered, the Indian embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am.”

How many Indian citizens are stuck in Iran?

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), nearly 10,000 citizens of India are stuck in Iran. The ministry also issued an advisory guiding citizens not to travel to the country. Now that the first batch of citizens is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi tomorrow, more flights are expected to touch down in India all the way from Iran.

Iran’s closure of airspace

On Thursday, the country of Iran suddenly closed its airspace for some hours. This led to flight disruptions and delays across various airlines. This included the flights of the Indian aviation companies Air India and IndiGo.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Air India previously on X informed, “Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled.”

Alongside, IndiGo shared, “Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted. Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives. This development is beyond our control, and we regret the disruption it may have caused to your travel plans. If your flight is impacted, we encourage you to visit our website to explore flexible rebooking options or to claim a refund, as per your preference.”

What’s happening in Iran?

Iran is witnessing anti-government protests in the country. The protests emerged from Tehran and have now spread to all the provinces in the country. This has led to the deaths of thousands of individuals, and many people are severely injured. The country is surrounded by constant internet shutdowns and blackouts. The anti-government protest movement is motivated by the country’s deteriorating economic strength.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.