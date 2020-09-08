New Delhi: At a time when Sanjay Raut is engaged in a bitter war or words with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena has appointed its Rajya Sabha member and one of the closest aides of CM Uddhav Thackeray as the chief spokesperson of the party. Also Read - BMC Pastes 'Stop Work Notice' Outside Kangana Ranaut’s Office, Here’s What it Says

In an official notification, the saffron party made the announcement. Apart from Raut, the party has also appointed Lok Sabha members Arvind Sawant, Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, Maharashtra ministers Uday Samant, MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and senior leader Neelam Gorhe as its spokespersons.

Notably, Ranaut and Raut are at loggereheads after the Bollywood actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir?" Ranaut had tagged a September 1 news report where Raut purportedly said she should not come back to Mumbai if she was afraid of the city police.

The Rajya Sabha member had urged the Maharashtra government to take against people defaming the city police. He had also asked Ranaut to tour the PoK first to see the situation prevailing there.

Ranaut, who is currently in her home state Himachal Pradesh, also tweeted that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9 and dared anyone to stop her.

“Sanjay Raut ji, if I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You aren’t Maharashtra,” Ranaut hit back the Sena leader in a video message. The war of words between the two turned ugly after Raut allegedly called her ‘haramkhor ladki’.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also launched a veiled attack on Ranaut, saying that,”First they come here (Mumbai) and call it ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, they stay and work. Some people are grateful towards the city where they live and earn their livelihood, but others are not.”