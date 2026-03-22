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Amid West Asia conflict, PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review petroleum, gas, energy, fertiliser supply

Amid West Asia conflict, PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review petroleum, gas, energy, fertiliser supply

PM Modi reviewed with senior ministers the situation related to crude, gas and other petroleum products, and power and fertiliser sectors.

PM Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation related to petroleum, crude, gas, power, and fertiliser sectors. (PMO via PTI Photo)

As the conflict continues to escalate in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital to review the situation related to petroleum, crude, gas, power, and fertiliser sectors. According to the news agency ANI report, discussions have been held to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics, and efficient distribution of essential resources across our nation. The conflict in West Asia has now entered its 4th week, disrupting the trade route through the Strait of Hormuz.

What key issues were discussed in the high-level meeting?

It is to be noted that the West Asia conflict commenced on February 28 when the US-Israel combine launched military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases. 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was assassinated in the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28.

The West Asia conflict has stretched into three weeks, with an Israeli attack on Iran’s strategic gas fields of South Pars resulting in an intense Iranian retaliation on key energy infrastructure in several Gulf nations, including Qatar’s LNG (liquefied natural gas) hub of Ras Laffan, triggering global concerns.

How will the Government ensure Uninterrupted fuel availability?

On the other hand, the LPG crisis is being linked to military tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions caused by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Businesses across several regions, including Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, have adapted by switching to alternative cooking methods, such as induction cooking.

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What measures are in place to prevent Supply disruptions?

Meanwhile, due to conflict, the prices of industrial diesel have also increased by 25 per cent from Rs 87.67/ltr to Rs 109.59/ltr. Since the conflict, Modi has had telephonic conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France, Malaysia, Israel and Iran.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh (Defence), Amit Shah (Home), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), S Jaishankar (External Affairs), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), J P Nadda (Health), Piyush Goyal (Commerce and Industry) and Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways) were among those who attended the high-level meeting, sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

READ MORE: ‘No more attacks will be made by Israel..’: Trump issues stark warning to Iran, vows massive retaliation if Qatar targeted again

Earlier today, a cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, United States, arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru. In an interministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, also said all 22 Indian ships and 611 sailors in the Persian Gulf are safe amid the West Asia conflict.”There has been no report of any maritime incident in the last 24 hours. All our 22 ships and 611 Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and we are continuously monitoring them… There is no congestion in any port…New Mangalore Port has issued a circular for waiver of all cargo-related charges for crude and LPG, which is valid from 14 March to 31 March,” the Shipping Ministry official said.

(With agencies’ inputs)

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