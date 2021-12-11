London: In acknowledgement of his contribution to the growth of the media and entertainment industry in India, Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) — has been conferred with the prestigious 21st Century Icon Awards on Friday. The award was received by Parul Goel on behalf of Goenka.Also Read - Meet Aradhitta Goenka, The 14-Year-Old Entrepreneur Successfully Blending Nutritious Well-Being With Support For The Needy Through Her ‘Miracle Project’

The 21st Century Icon Awards, which was organised by Squared Watermelon Ltd, aim to support and promote the next generation of inspiring leaders as well as offer them a platform to showcase their achievements in their respective fields. Also Read - Zee channels back on JioTV

Amit Goenka expressed gratitude on receiving the prestigious award, and said it is a firm testament of the consistent hard work put in by his team members.

“I am extremely honoured to be a part of the prestigious 21st Century Icon Awards and I would like to thank the jury members for their consideration. Winning in the Outstanding Media & Entertainment category is not just a recognition of our success, it is a firm testament of the consistent hard work put in by our teams. Together, we have built the digital businesses and platforms of ZEE Entertainment to beat the forefront of ushering in the next era of entertainment for new-age consumers across connected devices,” he said.

It must be noted that Amit Goenka is credited with pioneering the digital business at ZEE Group. Over the past years, he has been playing pivotal role in spearheading the growth of ZEE5.

“The sharp focus at ZEE is creating engaging content supported by parallel investments in technology and talent, leading to a robust offering and delightful consumer experiences across languages,” Goenka added.

“I am confident that our digital businesses are well poised for immense success in the future and acknowledgements like the 21st Century Icon Awards will further fuel our passion and the strife for higher growth and success going forward,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Ghulati – President & Chief Executive Officer and Preeti Rana – Chief Creative Officer, Co-founders, Squared Watermelon Ltd said every year, at the 21st Century Icon Awards, they endeavour to appreciate and bring forth the next generation of business leaders who have played a major role in transforming their company.

“Amit Goenka is a prolific business personality who is a role model for the next generation of leaders and it is our honour to recognize his contribution to the business fraternity and add his name to our prestigious list of past winners,” they said.