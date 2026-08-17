Amit Malviya dropped: Who is Deepak Mhaskey, new BJP IT cell chief in Nitin Nabin’s 2029 team

Discover who Deepak Mhaskey is, the leader from Chhattisgarh replacing Amit Malviya as BJP's National Social Media Convenor under Nitin Nabin.

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BJP team

New Delhi: In a significant national political development in the biggest political party of the world, BJP leader Amit Malviya has been dropped as the party’s IT Cell chief. The leader has been replaced by Deepak Mhaskey from Chhattisgarh. Deepak Mhaskey is a senior political leader and digital strategist from Chhattisgarh who serves as the National Social Media Convenor (Head of IT & Social Media) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was appointed to this role under BJP President Nitin Nabin, taking over the central digital operations position previously held by Amit Malviya.

Who are the big names in BJP’s new team?

The party has retained B L Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) and brought in former Union minister Smriti Irani and ex-Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in its team of eight national general secretaries, according to the list released by the party.

Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are the only two national general secretaries that the BJP has retained in its new team. The BJP has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Sandeep Pathak and Manoj Tigga, in its team of 16 national secretaries from different states.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Baijayant Jay Panda and Rekha Verma have been retained as vice presidents.

BJP chief Nitin Nibin announces names of new office bearers. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M. Nagaraja, Tariq… pic.twitter.com/dnPE95CDVY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026

Deepak Mhaskey: Key background & highlights

National Role: Deepak Mhaskey heads the BJP’s national social media and digital campaign operations as Social Media Convenor.

State Operations: Deepak Mhaskey has served as the State Spokesperson for the BJP in Chhattisgarh and has been heavily involved in party digital campaigns and organisational outreach across the state.

Administrative Positions: Deepak Mhaskey also serves as the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSCL).

Who is Amit Malviya?

Amit Malviya is an Indian politician and digital strategist who served as the National In-Charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Information and Technology (IT) and Social Media department.

Key Background & Details: