New Delhi: A high-level committee chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met to deliberate on additional central assistance and cleared a Rs 4,432.10 crore financial aid to three of the worst affected states in natural disasters – Odisha, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

The three states have been battered by a series of calamities, starting with Cyclone Fani in Odisha, drought in Karnataka and avalanches and hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh. Furthermore, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh have also been hit by floods as a result of the incessant rains this year.

As a result, the Ministry of Home Affairs approved Rs 3,338.22 crore to Odisha, Rs 1,029.39 crore to Karnataka, and Rs 64.49 crore to Himachal Pradesh from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to help the states revive their conditions.

The committee also decided that the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will not wait for the individual states’ memorandum to conduct visits to the affected states. Moreover, several IMCTs will be immediately constituted and deputed to Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Kerala to review the flood-hit areas.

At present, the IMCT visits affected states only after they send a memorandum to the team.

Besides, the Home Minister has directed senior officials to continue to take “every possible measure” to deal with the situation arising as a result of the South-West monsoon in the concerned states.

The committee has been reviewing the ongoing flood situation in the various states and the logistic support by the central agencies like deploying NDRF and defence forces.