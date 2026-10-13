Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over SIR, says Congress will lose Lok Sabha elections in 2029

Amit Shah has accused Rahul Gandhi of blaming the SIR exercise for Congress’s defeats in past elections.

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Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over SIR, says Congress will lose Lok Sabha elections in 2029 | Iamge: X

Stop Blaming SIR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday unleashed a barrage of jibes at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the SIR exercise, accusing him of blaming the exercise for the grand old party’s defeats in earlier elections. Shah also challenged and predicted that the Congress party will also lose the Lok Sabha elections in 2029.

What Did Amit Shah Say?

Samming Gandhi, Shah stated that his party can no longer gain the trust of the people.

“You can no longer gain the trust of the people by fabricating media events and spreading lies,” Amit Shah said, slamming Gandhi on his allegations over SIR of electoral rolls and congress’s protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress Needed To Introspect Instead Of “Questioning Electoral Processes”

The Union Home Minister stated that the grand old party needed to introspect instead of “questioning electoral processes” after back to back defeats in elections.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is disconnected from voters, saying that protests and allegations would not help his party regain people’s trust.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues to once again prepare for a crushing defeat in the 2029 general elections. The NDA is poised to win with a landslide majority, and the Congress is set to lose for the fourth consecutive time,” he said.

Shah Slammed AAP over Security Deposit Forfeiture

Amit Shah also took a potshot at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stating that it contested all 32 seats but lost every single one of them.

He further emphasized that the electoral victory marked a significant surge in the party’s popularity. “This massive victory in Gujarat reflects the mood of the state’s voters, demonstrating that the electorate of Gujarat stands rock-solid behind Narendra Modi ji. Compared to the previous election, the BJP has increased its vote share by 10% in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)