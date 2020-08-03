New Delhi: Days before testing positive for coronavirus or COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly attended a Cabinet meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Reports claimed that all ministers were wearing masks and social distancing was strictly followed during the meeting, which was convened to approve the National Education Policy 2020. Also Read - Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Hospitalised

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, there is a strict protocol at the PM’s residence since the last few months. Temperature checks, Aarogya Setu checks, no use of internal cars to ferry people are some of the measures adopted, said reports, adding that most physical meetings are avoided and video conferences are, instead, preferred.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah took to Twitter and informed that he has tested positive for the dreaded virus. He also urged all those who came in contact with him recently, to self-quarantine themselves and get tested. The Home Minister is being treated for coronavirus at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Top political leaders, including BJP president J P Nadda, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wished Home Minister Amit Shah a speedy recovery

Apart from Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors.