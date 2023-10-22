Home

Home Minister Amit Shah Turns 59, PM Narendra Modi Sends Birthday Greetings

PM Narendra Modi has wished the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and has called him an 'outstanding administrator' who has made notable contributions to enhancing the nation's security apparatus..

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and a key member of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Shah celebrates his 59th birthday today, on October 22, 2023. Former President of BJP, Amit Shah is also handling the Ministry of Cooperation which was formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6, 2021. On his special day, PM Modi has extended his greetings for the Home Minister and has wished him birthday with an extremely sweet message via the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). Apart from the Prime Minister’s wish, a tree-plantation programme has also been organised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the occasion of Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday.

PM Modi Wishes Amit Shah On His Birthday

The Prime Minister has shared a post on the social media platform ‘X’, wishing the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on his birthday. PM Modi writes, “Birthday wishes to Shri Amit Shah ji. He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India’s security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector. His role in strengthening the BJP is laudatory. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health.”

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India’s security apparatus and further developing the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2023

Amit Shah Thanks Prime Minister, Expresses His ‘Heartfelt Gratitude’

The Home Minister Amit Shah has replied to the post shared by PM Modi on his birthday and has expressed his ‘heartfelt gratitude’. Amit Shah, in his post writes, “My heartfelt gratitude to you for your wishes, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Your words have always been an inspiration to serve our nation better and a pathfinder in doing so. It is truly a blessing to contribute to the nation under your visionary leadership and guidance.”

My heartfelt gratitude to you for your wishes, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Your words have always been an inspiration to serve our nation better and a pathfinder in doing so. It is truly a blessing to contribute to the nation under your visionary leadership and… https://t.co/5SOWnyEqwJ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 22, 2023

Tree Plantation Programme On Home Minister’s Birthday

On the 59th birthday of the Union Home Minister, a special tree-plantation programme has also been organised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The tree-plantation programme has been attended by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel. The video of the same can be seen below..

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has also wished Amit Shah via social media platform ‘X’; the post is written in Gujarati but when translated to English, it reads, ‘Happy birthday to Hon’ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation, Prajavatsal MP of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha, grandson of Gujarat Mr. Amitbhai Shah. Your contribution in strengthening the internal security situation of the country and achieving unprecedented development of the cooperation sector with the slogan of “Cooperation to Prosperity” is invaluable. Aapshree’s guidance is being continuously received in the overall development of Gujarat. I wish you a long, healthy, successful life before God.’

