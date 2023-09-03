Home

Rahul Gandhi Compared Hindu organisations with Lashkar-e-Taiba, INDIA Alliance Insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’: Amit Shah

Amit Shah has launched BJP's Parivartan Sankalp Yatra from Beneshwar Dham, Dungarpur Rajasthan. The Home Minister has spoken about various issues including the comments made on Sanatana Dharma recently.

Amit Shah (Photo-ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Rajasthan to launch the ‘Paivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Rajasthan ahead of the Rajasthan Elections 2023. The ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ has begun today, on September 3, 2023 from Beneshwar Dham, Dungarpur, Rajasthan. This yatra has been launched by the Union Home Minister and while addressing the general public, the minister has also spoken about the comments being made on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ recently; he has said that this is not the first time that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ has been insulted and all this is being done for vote bank politics.

Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Comments About Sanatana Dharma

In his address, Union Minister Amit Shah has broken his silence over the ‘derogatory’ remarks being made on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ in the last few days. Amit Shah has said that for the past few days, the Opposition has been trying to get the power but at what cost? The country’s culture, history and the Sanatana Dharma has been humiliated and disrespected, the big leaders of the two major parties of the INDIA Alliance- DMK and Congress, have been talking about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. The Union Home Minister has asked the public if they really want Sanatana Dharma to be dissolved.

Union Home Minister Attacks Congress

Amit Shah, in his address quotes former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh that when the budget was presented, he had said that the Minorities have the first right on it while the current government believes that the first right on the budget is that of the economically weaker sections, of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and the dalits. This, according to Amit Shah, is the opposition’s tactic to get votes. Amit Shah says that Congress Leaders say that if Narendra Modi wins, there will be a rule of the Sanatana Dharma but the Opposition does not know that Sanatana Dharma lives on in the hearts of the people.

The Union Home Minister has reminded the public that PM Modi has claimed that the country will function on the basis of the Constitution of India.

Rahul Gandhi Compared Hindu organisations with Lashkar-e-Taiba

In his speech, Amit Shah has also spoken about Rahul Gandhi, who had mentioned that hindu organisations in the country are as dangerous as terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba; the Union Minister has also pointed out that a senior Congress leader used to call this period ‘Hindu Terrorhood’. To this, Amit Shah has asked the public if they can accept ‘Hindu’ and ‘Terror’ being used together in relation with each other.

The Union Home Minister has said that the INDIA Alliance can stoop to any level to play the vote bank politics. Amit Shah has said to the India alliance, that the more they will speak, their dignity and existence will decrease more and more; he has also said that the alliance that is speaking bad about the Sanatana Dharma, might not exist in the next ten years.

