New Delhi: Soon after holding review meet with top functionaries of Delhi’s three municipal bodies along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he has called a meeting of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Also Read - 'Will Fight Corona Together,' Says Delhi CM Kejriwal After 'Extremely Productive Meet' With Amit Shah

The call to hold the all-party meet comes amid a recent spurt in coronavirus cases. As per the updates from the Home Ministry, the BJP, Congress, AAP and BSP have been invited for the meeting. Also Read - Amid Spurt in Virus Cases in Delhi, Amit Shah to Hold Meeting With CM Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal Tomorrow

The development comes as the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital has reached nearly 39,000 and the virus has claimed more than 1,200 lives. Also Read - Increase Number of Beds, Ventilators, Upload Real-Time Data, Directs Delhi High Court, Meeting With Amit Shah Tomorrow

On Monday, the home minister will discuss the measures for management of COVID-19 with the political parties.

The home minister on Sunday had also held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic.

Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the virus after the meeting with Baijal and Kejriwal, the Union home minister announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

Shah said COVID-19 tests will be started at every polling station in containment zones and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be conducted in the hotspots for contact-tracing.

To overcome the shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches which will be equipped with all facilities, he said.

Shah said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of V K Paul, a member of the NITI Aayog, to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment. The committee will submit its report by Monday.