New Delhi: Wishes poured in after Indian Cricket team defeated Pakistan yet again in a World Cup match and the most noticeable was that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who compared it with the surgical strike conducted against the arch-rivals by the Indian Army in 2016 and Balakot strike in February this year.

“Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” Shah said in a tweet.

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, defeated Pakistan with 89 runs in an ICC World Cup match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

Leaders cutting across party lines wished team India for its stellar performance in what was seen as a prestige battle.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Well played team India. Congratulations for a spectacular win. Jai Hind!” Congress party also congratulated the men in the blue jersey. ”

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “I had already said that India would emerge victoriously, Pakistan would lose. Well done boys. Congratulations!”

I wish our men in blue all the luck in their march towards the coveted World Cup.” Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Congrats to Indian Cricket Team for a terrific performance and making the country proud.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated the team saying it was a fine all-round display.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot also extended their wishes to team India.

Deputy CM Pilot wrote: “Hearties congratulations to team India for keeping their invincible order against Pakistan and wishes for the matches ahead. We hope that you will bring honour to the country by winning the World Cup. We are proud of Team India,” he tweeted in Hindi.