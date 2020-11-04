Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the arrest of Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was picked up by Mumbai police from his residence on Wednesday morning in an alleged abetting suicide case of a 53-year-old interior designer. Shah took to Twitter and wrote, “Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED.” Also Read - No Interim Relief For Arnab Goswami, Bombay High Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow

Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also took to Twitter and described Arnab’s arrest as “seriously reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome.” He also questioned the silence of the Congress leadership when its government in Maharashtra was “blatantly suppressing freedom of press.”

“The arrest of senior journalist Arnab Goswami is seriously reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome. We had fought for freedoms of Press as well while opposing the draconian Emergency of 1975,” Prasad said in a series of tweets.

He said while Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have attacked the Modi government “through motivated charges of attack on institutions” yet they are completely silent when their own government in Maharashtra is “blatantly suppressing freedom of Press.”

He claimed it to be a “textbook case of hypocrisy.”

“One can differ, one can debate and one can ask questions too. However arresting a journalist of the stature of Arnab Goswami by abuse of police power, because he was asking questions, is something which we all need to condemn,” the Union minister said.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said. The official said a team of Alibaug police picked up Goswami from his residence. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

In 2018, an architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV, the official said.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami’s channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

