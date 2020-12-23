Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for great turnout in the recently concluded DDC polls. In a series of tweets, Amit Shah also applauded the efforts of security forces & local administration for successfully conducting the multi-phased elections. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Police Bust Terror Network in Awantipora, Explosives Recovered

Modi government is doing everything possible to restore the grass root democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. The recently held DDC polls for the first time in the history of J&K is the testimony of the same. The mass participation in these elections reflects people’s faith in democracy. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2020

The Home Minister also thanked the people of the valley for voting BJP as the single largest party in the District Development Council elections. “I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the District Development Council elections. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji will continue to work relentlessly towards the prosperity and development of the J&K region.”

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the Centre should listen to the people’s voice against the abrogation of Article 370 since it has itself termed the DDC polls as a victory of democracy.

Addressing party workers at NC headquarters Nawa-i-Subah, he said the people have made clear their view by supporting the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the District Development Council polls.

The NC leader also said he does not foresee assembly elections in the union territory anytime soon because of the poll results.

The seven-party PAGD swept the maiden DDC polls by winning 110 seats out of 276 for which results were declared, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the biggest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

If you really say that democracy has won, then you will have to listen to the voices of the people, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have said it with a huge majority that they do not accept (the decisions of) August 5, 2019, Abdullah said.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5 last year.

We also accept it (that democracy has won). When did we say that we do not trust democracy? It is another thing that you do not trust us. We have been saying this from day one that we will fight for our rights but not unlawfully or unconstitutionally. We are not for disturbing the atmosphere in this state, but to make it better, Abdullah said.