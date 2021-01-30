New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was scheduled to visit West Bengal for BJP’s campaign ahead of the Assembly polls has postponed his trip after a low-intensity IED blast was detonated near the Israel Embassy in Central Delhi’s VIP zone on Friday evening. Shah was to address two rallies in West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - Delhi Blast: Dump Data of Calls, CCTV Footage Being Examined; Israel Embassy Says 'Was on High Alert Already'

Although no official reason has been provided for the deferment of his trip, it comes as farmers have intensified their protests against three farm laws amid incidents of clashes with “locals” at some places. Also Read - Rajib Banerjee, Other Rebel TMC Leaders Meet Amit Shah, Join BJP Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Shah was to attend several programmes as the BJP steps up its campaign in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May. Also Read - Israel Embassy Blast: NIA Likely to Take Over Case From Delhi Police, CCTV Shows Cab at Site | Latest Updates

Notably, the blast took place around the same time when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the traditional Beating Retreat ceremony that marks the culmination of the annual Republic Day celebrations.

The bomb disposal squad of the Delhi Police carried out searches at the blast site to find out if there were more explosives in the area. Forensic experts also examined the blast site, an official said. Samples of dust and grass from the nearby area have been taken. It occurred near a tree. Some metal things have also been collected for further investigation.

The Police have recovered an envelope from the blast site that was addressed to officials of the Israeli Embassy, sources said. The envelope contained a note, but the sources did not reveal any details.

Police and other armed units have also increased patrolling in sensitive or crowded areas in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and other places.

With Agency inputs