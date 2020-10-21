Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday and took stock of the recent situation along the Assam-Mizoram border following the October 17 clash in which several persons were injured, a CMO spokesman said. Also Read - Anyone With Self-respect Will Not Continue to Hold The Post: Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra Governor

Shah enquired about the steps taken by the Assam government to defuse the tension and said that the Union Home Ministry has initiated steps for maintaining peace along the interstate border, the spokesman said.

Sonowal apprised the union home minister of the steps taken by Assam government for normalising the situation and of the discussions among senior officials of both the states.

He also informed Shah that Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga during a telephonic talk had assured him to take positive steps for maintaining peace at the border and strengthening brotherhood among the people of both the states, the spokesman said.

The joint secretary to the union home ministry (North East), Satyendra Garg visited Assam on Wednesday as per Shah’s

direction and held discussions with the home secretaries of both the states at Silchar.

During the discussions, all border related issues and steps required to maintain peace and law and order at the inter-state border were discussed thoroughly, an official spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Sonowal has directed the authorities concerned to ensure seamless movement of trucks and other vehicles through the interstate border to Mizoram.

Transportation at the border has returned to normal following Sonowal’s direction, the spokesman added.