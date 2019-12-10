Mumbai: Attacking Amit Shah over his “partition” jibe at the Congress in Parliament Monday, Shashi Tharoor Tuesday said that the Home Minister did not pay attention during History classes in school while asserting that it was the “Hindu Mahasabha which backed the two-nation theory”.

“Amit Shah did not pay attention during history class; it was the Hindu Mahasabha which backed the two-nation theory,” News18 reported Tharoor as saying at the Network18’s Lokmat Conclave in Mumbai.

Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Tharoor added, “The Citizenship Amendment Bill is an assault on the Constitution. We must create a free India for everyone…we cannot divide the nation on religion lines.”

On Monday, during a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, Shah said that the Bill is today needed as the grand old party had divided the nation on religious lines during the Partition. “Why do we need this Bill today? After independence, if Congress had not done partition on the basis of religion, then, today we would have not needed this Bill. Congress did partition on the basis of religion,” Shah had fumed in Parliament.

The citizenship bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t possess proper documents.

The Bill, which has evoked massive protests in the northeastern states, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at 2 PM on Wednesday.