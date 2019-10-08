New Delhi: In an effort to bring normalcy in the tense Kashmir valley, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party to get in touch with prominent people in in the region. The direction has been issued by the Home Minister after a high-level meeting with Kashmir BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday.

Talking to ANI, a source privy to Shah’s direction said that the BJP president has asked the party leaders to touch base with clerics, traders, hoteliers and people in the tourism industry. The Centre also has plans to launch several development programmes in the region which has been affected by Pakistan-backed terrorism.

“The outreach programme aims to open the educational institutions and bring government employees back to offices and tourism sector back in operations. The BJP is hopeful that the launch of development initiatives and meeting with prominent people will help bring normalcy in the region at a faster pace,” the source told ANI.

Apart from opening the educational institutions at the earliest, the government also wants to improve the participation of the local population in Panchayat and local civic body polls likely to be conducted soon. The government is also planning to hold an investors summit in Kashmir in November or December later this year. However, no date has been finalised.

Just a day before, Governor Satya Pal Malik announced that tourists will be allowed in Jammu and Kashmir from October 10, indicating that the newly created union territory is gradually limping back to normalcy. More than two months ago, just before the Centre abrogated Article 370A that conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir, tourists were asked to leave the Valley.

Kashmir has been tense since August 5 after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.