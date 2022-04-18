New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi Police to take stern action against those accused in the Jahangirpuri violence. He also asked the cops to ensure that no such incidents are repeated in the national Capital, according to the reports.Also Read - Ukraine Returned Students Gather At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Demand Admission To Indian Institutions

On Saturday, the home minister had to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana as well as the special commissioner of police, law and order, Dependra Pathak. The Delhi Police has already briefed the ministry about the investigation carried out so far.

Meanwhile, a large number of security personnel, including those from the anti-riot force, have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday. A senior officer said over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock.

A total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed. Drones are also being used in the sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance. All senior officers have been instructed to be at the spot to avoid any untoward incident, the officer said.