New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from All India Instituteof medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. Notably, Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS for a complete medical checkup, was admitted to the premier hospital on 12 September after complaining of breathing issue. Also Read - Effective Systems For Better Pandemic Preparedness Need of the Hour: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at G20 Meet

He was kept in Cardio Neuro tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs and was getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS Also Read - COVID-19: Mumbai Police Extends Section 144 From Midnight Till September 30

The hospital authorities had claimed that he was admitted for routine health check-up before the monsoon session of parliament. However, there has been no medical bulletin on the Home Minister since then. Also Read - 'Priceless': Senior Citizen Gifts Rice Grown In His Field to Doctors After Recovering From Covid-19

“As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days”, the AIIMS said in a statement.

Shah had been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was discharged from AIIMS on August 31. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease which he contracted in early August.

On August 2, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. On August 14, he was discharged after testing negative. However, days after, he was re-admitted in AIIMS for post-COVID care.

Meanwhile reports have claimed that Shah will attend the ongoing monsoon session of parliament on Septembr 21, Monday.